It is evident that the Atalanta-Valencia of Champions Legue disputed in Milan was an important focus of contagion of the coronavirus. It has been verified a posteriori and several experts have not hesitated to assure that it was a kind of “biological bomb” to gather 40,000 people in San Siro when the Covid-19 outbreak in Lombardy was already active. UEFA is the big one, but from the institution they keep throwing balls outside and they still defend that game be held.

Here’s how the fateful Atalanta-Valencia Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president: «About the trip to San Siro, nobody knew then that Lombardy would be an outbreakAt all times, we followed the advice of the authorities and there was nothing we could do ». But the thing does not stop there, because the leader also excuses himself when explaining why the match was played back in Mestalla even if it was behind closed doors: «Decisions cannot be made in one day. There are contracts, agreements … It was still being played throughout Europe. In Valencia-Atalanta the borders were still open. About the fans outside the stadium it was the responsibility of the Spanish authorities ».

Obviously, in Mestalla these words of Ceferin should not sit well after the several positive cases for coronavirus that have occurred in the club as a result of that Champions League tie against Atalanta. And in Italy they are also quite clear that the duel in San Siro was key in the spread of the virus both in the transalpine country and in our territory. The WHO itself confirmed that this served to accelerate these infections, while doctors and politicians assured that it was a “Biological bomb” due to the congregation of 40,000 people in the stadium that February 19, when Lombardy was already beginning to be a major focus of contagion and spread of Covid-19.