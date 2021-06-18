UEFA sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba for withdrawing drinks

The UEFA announced this Thursday that he reminded the teams participating in the Eurocup that “sponsors are essential for the tournament to take place”, following the attitude of several players who withdrew bottles of soda and beer during press conferences.

“UEFA has reminded the participating teams that sponsors are essential for the realization of the tournament and to ensure the development of football throughout Europe, including for young people and women,” the body said.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

UEFA’s message comes days after Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, removed two bottles of Coca Cola from the table of the press conference prior to Portugal-Hungary in Budapest and replaced them with a bottle of water.

Cristiano Ronaldo setting an example for children: do not drink Coca-Cola, it is harmful to health, drink water. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/05RDHbvk6l – Politica en River (@PoliticaEnRiver) June 16, 2021

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

A similar gesture was carried out hours later by the French Paul pogba after the France-Germany meeting in Munich, where he withdrew a bottle of beer from another of the sponsors of the Eurocup and placed it under the table before appearing before the media.

The last footballer to star in a similar action was the Italian Manuel Locatelli, after his goals against Switzerland in Rome. The Italian made a joke by placing a bottle of water between two refreshment tables placed on the table in the press room.