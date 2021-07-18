UEFA sanctions Hungary with three games behind closed doors

07/09/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

UEFA has sanctioned the Hungarian football federation with the dispute of three closed-door matches for the behaviour discriminatory of his fans during three Eurocup matches.

UEFA’s ethical and disciplinary control body announced that the sanction is due to the behavior of Hungarian fans during Hungary-Portugal on June 15, Hungary-France on June 19 and Germany-Hungary on June 23.

That body has decreed that Hungary’s next three home games will be played behind closed doors, although the third of them is suspended, during a two-year period in which Hungary must not re-offend.

In addition, the Hungarian federation has been fined 100,000 euros and during the matches that their team plays behind closed doors they will have to display a banner with the hashtag #EqualGame with the UEFA logo on it.