UEFA rules out expelling Real Madrid from the current Champions League

The UEFA Executive Committee did not adopt any sanction for the founding clubs of the Superliga and those that continue ahead in their competitions, such as Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League, although it did address “the options” and “steps” that can be taken after what happened these days.

In a statement the body indicated only that “the Executive Committee received updated information on the latest events related to the so-called ‘Super League’, including the options available to UEFA and the steps it is considering taking.”

The 12 founding teams of the Superliga by market value

12 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

Data as of April 19, 2021

11 – Arsenal – Value of the squad: € 549.1 M

10 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

9 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

8 – Tottenham Hotspur – Staff value: € 680.0 M

7 – Manchester United – Staff value: € 718 million

6 – Real Madrid – Staff value: € 745.5 M

5 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 million

4 – Chelsea – Staff value: € 779.8 M

3 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

2 – Liverpool – Value of the workforce: € 1,010 M

1 – Manchester City – Staff value: € 1,030 million

The UEFA Executive Committee held its second meeting in five days today, with the final decision on the venues of the European Championship as the main item on the agenda, although there had been speculation that it could impose some type of sanction on the clubs involved in the Super League, which ten of its twelve founders have resigned.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the semifinals of the Champions League

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the only ones that have not done so and the white club will face Chelsea next week in the semifinals of the Champions League, one of the six English clubs that distanced themselves from the initiative, just like the Manchester City, who will play the other semi-final against PSG.

