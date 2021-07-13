UEFA reveals the ideal Xl for Euro 2021

UEFA unveiled on Tuesday the ideal team for the Eurocup, led by five players from the champion team, Italy, and with Barcelona’s Pedri as the only Spanish representative.

Technical observers from the UEFA they made an ideal team based on the 4-3-3 scheme, the most used in the tournament, with the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); the defenders Kyle walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry maguire (England) and Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); midfielders Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) and Pedri (Spain); and the attackers Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu lukaku (Belgium) and Raheem Sterling (England).

Gianluigi Donnarumma was named “Player of the Tournament”, while 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedri was named “Young Player of the Tournament”. Both are in the best eleven of the championship.

⚽ UEFA’s team of technical observers has announced the # EURO2020 Team of the Tournament! 5️⃣ Italy players

3️⃣ England players

1️⃣ each from Belgium, Denmark and Spain. – UEFA (@UEFA) July 13, 2021

The line-up was selected by UEFA’s team of technical observers, made up of 16 former players and coaches.

Participating in his election were Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina / Italy), Fabio Capello (Italy), Cosmin Contra (Romania), Corinne Diacre (France), Jean-François Domergue (France), Dušan Fitzel (Republic Czech), Steffen Freund (Germany), Frans Hoek (Netherlands), Aitor Karanka (Spain), Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland), Ginés Meléndez (Spain), David Moyes (Scotland), Mixu Paatelainen (Finland), Peter Rudbæk ( Denmark) and Willi Ruttensteiner (Austria), UEFA reported on Tuesday.

