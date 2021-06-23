UEFA “retracts” and says it is proud to wear the colors of LGTBI pride

UEFA said it was “proud to wear the colors of the rainbow, a symbol that promotes everything it believes in” and that “is not a political symbol”, but a sign of its “firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society” .

“It is a symbol that promotes everything we believe in: a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their origin, belief or gender,” he said Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that “some have interpreted as” political “his decision to” reject the request of the city of Munich to illuminate the Munich stadium with the colors of the rainbow for a match of the EURO 2020“

“On the contrary, the petition itself was political, linked to the presence of the Hungarian soccer team in the stadium for tonight’s game against Germany,” he said.

For the UEFA, “the rainbow is not a political symbol”, but a sign of his “firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society.”

On Tuesday, UEFA rejected Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s request to illuminate the Allianz Arena in the colors of the rainbow today in the match on the third day of the group stage between Germany and Hungary and proposed to do so on other dates. .

The request of the Munich city council, according to the letter it sent to UEFA, was “motivated by a political decision that has been taken by the Hungarian parliament”, which approved a regulation that includes prohibitions such as talking about homosexuality in school programs and that it has been described as “homophobic” by the progressive opposition and by international NGOs.

UEFA responded that according to its statutes “it is a politically and religiously neutral organization” and that “given the political context of this specific request – a message aimed at a decision by the Hungarian national parliament” it should reject the request.

