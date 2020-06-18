UEFA has become Barcelona’s best ally. The highest body of European football has rescued the Catalans from, predictably, breach of financial fair-play on June 30, 2020 by extending the deadline for submitting accounts until the summer of 2021.

The culés, who they had to get 69 million this month to balance their accountsThey will have much more time to draw numbers thanks to the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee. Ceferin and his they consider that the coronavirus has conditioned all the accounts of the clubs and therefore they have shown a more flexible posture.

As reported by OKDIARIO, Barça requested this measure from UEFA because they were aware that otherwise they would have been wrong to sell. Without going further, many clubs had recently put their networks in the pearl culé Ansu Fati, but Bartomeu flatly rejected all the propositions.

Thus the things, the azulgrana club will have time to try to place the toxic contracts of Coutinho and Dembelé during two more transfer periods. The club wants to make cash after ensuring the presence of Leo Messi until 2023 with the extension of his contract at a rate of 55 million annually.

UEFA made it official in a statement a series of decisions that will also benefit Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City –Currently sanctioned–, who always live on the brink of breaking the financial fair-play.

The emergency measures seek to:

1) Provide flexibility while ensuring that clubs continue to meet their transfer and salary obligations on time.

2) Give clubs more time to quantify and account for unforeseen revenue losses.

3) Neutralize the adverse impact of the pandemic by allowing clubs to adjust the break-even calculation for reported income deficits in 2020 and 2021, while protecting the system from potential abuse.

4) Guarantee equal treatment to clubs in which the impact of COVID-19 can materialize in different reporting periods due to the different ends of the club’s fiscal years and the different calendars of the national leagues.

5) Address the real problem, which is the income deficit due to COVID-19 and not due to financial mismanagement.

6) Maintain the spirit and intention of financial fair play for the long-term viability of soccer.

Furthermore, UEFA announced that « All clubs participating in UEFA competitions must demonstrate by July 31 and as of September 30, they have no outstanding debts with respect to transfers, employees and social / tax authorities as a result of the obligations that they must pay until June 30 and September 30, respectively ”.