UEFA rejects request to illuminate Munich stadium with rainbow colors

06/22/2021 at 11:58 AM CEST

UEFA rejected a request from the Munich mayor to illuminate the Allianz Arena in Munich with the colors of the rainbow for Germany’s game against Hungary tomorrow and as a show of solidarity with the Hungarian LGBT community.

The Mayor of Munich, Dieter reiter, had asked UEFA for the approval of the lighting and had specifically referred to the new Hungarian legislation that restricts the rights of homosexuals and that according to the harshest critics tends to stigmatize them.

UEFA argued that as a politically and religiously neutral organization it has to reject such an action according to its statutes.

The action has to be seen as a political message, according to UEFA, as the mayor of Munich is specifically referring to the new Hungarian legislation.

However, UEFA suggested that the stadium be lit up in those colors next week or in July on the occasion of gay pride day.

UEFA says that in principle it supports efforts to defend diversity.

In view of the UEFA ban on lighting the Allianz Arena with rainbow colors, other German stadiums in Frankfurt, Cologne, are planning to do so, as reported by representatives of FC Cologne and Eintracht.