UEFA rejects lighting for LGTB pride in Germany vs Hungary

UEFA has rejected the request of the mayor of Munich, Dieter reiter, on behalf of the city council, to illuminate the stadium Allianz Arena in the colors of the rainbow in the match of the third day of the group stage between Germany Y Hungary.

The highest European body received on Monday a letter from the first mayor in which he stated that the request “is motivated by a political decision that has been taken by the Hungarian parliament”, which approved a controversial regulation that prohibits, among others, talk about homosexuality in school programs and has been described as “homophobic” by the progressive opposition and international NGOs.

“UEFA understands that the intention is also to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion,” he said in a statement, in which he specified that it is a cause that “it has been supporting for many years, having joined forces with European clubs, national teams and their players, launching campaigns and a large number of activities across Europe to promote the ethic that football should be open to everyone. And consequently, UEFA has proposed alternative lighting dates to be they align better with existing events, “explains the continental soccer organization.

She insists that she “is determined to play her role in positive change and believes that discrimination can only be fought in close cooperation with others. As the governing body of European football, UEFA recognizes that it has an obligation to unite and coordinate the efforts of fans and institutions across Europe, because it is everyone’s responsibility to eliminate discrimination from football. “

And he points out that in preparation for the European Championship, he launched a campaign called “Sign for an Equal Game” “which encourages fans, players, clubs, national federations and other parties involved in football to join the fight against discrimination” .

“‘Sign for an Equal Game’ is the latest installment of the Equal Game campaign, which has taken place over the last four seasons and aims to create a positive social impact under UEFA’s core value, Respect. Its main objective is to make people aware that football is for everyone, no matter who they are, where they come from and how they play “

“Racism, homophobia, sexism and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies, and represent one of the biggest problems facing football today. Discriminatory behaviors have clouded the games and, outside of the stadiums, the discourse around the sport we love, “he justifies.

But UEFA recalls that “through its statutes, it is a politically and religiously neutral organization. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament” “you must reject this request”.

Despite this, the continental football organization proposes “to the city of Munich to illuminate the stadium with the colors of the rainbow on June 28, Christopher Street Liberation Day, or between July 3 and 9, which is Christopher Street Day week in Munich (gay pride day celebration) “.

