UEFA reduces the euphoria that Madrid, Barça and Juventus will play the Champions League

06/16/2021

Act. At 10:46 CEST

.

The letters sent to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to dispute the next Champions League bear no relation to the disciplinary procedure by the Super League and are standard communications sent by UEFA to the clubs accepted to play their competitions.

UEFA sources confirmed on Tuesday that the communication has no relation to the disciplinary process that affects the three clubs and that for the moment it is “suspended.”

“They are nothing more than an administrative document in response to requesting to be in the competition; that they qualify through their performance in their national league and that they obtain a license to play in our competitions from their federation, “the agency said.

On the 9th, UEFA announced the temporary suspension of the file to the three clubs, pending the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the preliminary ruling that the Madrid Mercantile Court number 17 referred to as possible. abuse of UEFA’s dominant position in the case of the Super League.

The same court, before the complaint of the clubs, had previously issued precautionary measures that prevented the adoption of sanctions to the teams and their players during the procedure.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, classified through their national competitions for the “Champions”, are the only ones that have not officially made the final decision to abandon the project known as the European Super League, which is why the possibility of a sanction that would prevent them from playing this competition was even raised.