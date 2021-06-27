UEFA recognized the performance of the referee who led the care protocol for Eriksen

In the Euro 2020 one of the most critical moments in recent years was experienced in the middle of a football match, due to the fading of Christian eriksen in the game Denmark vs. Finland. Anthony Taylor, referee of that duel, acted in a timely manner to activate the protocol and UEFA recognizes it.

Taylor is a 42-year-old Englishman and was harshly criticized in Italy for his appointment as judge in the Italy vs. Austria from the round of 16 of Euro 2020. However, the president of the UEFA Referees Committee, Roberto Rosetti, had words of praise.

“I think everyone recognized that Anthony handled this difficult moment perfectly,” reflected Rosetti in their balance of the group stage. “We are proud of him for his demeanor and his calm. We recommend that referees be vigilant in this type of situation and that safety should always come first. Anthony was amazing, ”he added.

He also supported his appointment as the main judge of the second duel of the round of 16 of the tournament. “Taylor is an excellent referee and he was appointed for an important match like Italy-Austria, just as the other seven referees were assigned to their matches,” he stated.

“He’s having a great tournament and he’s in good shape. There are no other reasons for his appointment ”, added the former Italian international referee, in charge of whistling the final of Euro 2008 between Germany and Spain.