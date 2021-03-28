UEFA qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after Portugal’s controversial match against Serbia

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of the Portugal selection, sent a strong message after the game of his team against Serbia, ensuring that they are being harmed in these qualifying rounds to Qatar 2022.

Also read: Will Nahuel Guzmán leave Tigres? They already have four reinforcements for the summer

Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest prides and privileges of my life. I give and I will give everything for my country, but there are difficult moments to face, especially when we feel that the whole nation is being harmed, “were Ronaldo’s words.

The Portuguese striker spoke after the away game in Serbia, where he assured that these are difficult moments to face as they feel that they are harming all of their country.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with a daring photo in a red bodysuit

All this arises from the fact that the central whistler did not consider a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo to be valid at minute 93, which was the final 3 for 2 that gave Portugal the victory over Serbia and the 3 units as visitors.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content