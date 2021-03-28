UEFA qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo exploded against referee in Portugal vs Serbia

The footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of the Portugal selection, could not contain his anger and exploded against the whistles of his team’s encounter in front Serbia, after not considering a clear goal in his favor as valid.

The Lusitanians will face Serbia as a visitor in the UEFA qualifiers for Qatar 2022, a match that ended with a 2-goal draw, after not scoring this scandalous goal by Ronaldo for the triumph of their team.

Unusual this goal that did not validate Cristiano Ronaldo and that meant the triumph of Portugal over Serbia in the end. I would like to know why there is no VAR in the European Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/0kqxdskwlw – Chicken (@ThomasZelazko) ​​March 27, 2021

This action happened at minute 93, when Cristiano Ronaldo beat the goalkeeper with a shot flush with the grass, but when the ball crossed the goal line the Serbian Mitrovic took the ball from inside his goal and the whistlers did not consider the score valid. , ending the match with a draw.

Serbia and Portugal tied at 2 goals but Cristiano Ronaldo exploded for not validating a legitimate goal, it seems that the ball crosses the line. ⚠️ CR7 went against the assistant and left the court even before the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/2oxbKJVmVs – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 27, 2021

After the goal was not considered valid, Ronaldo went against the flag bearer demanding that he score his goal, but the central referee did not consider it valid, causing the Juventus forward to leave the field before the final whistle.

