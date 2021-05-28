UEFA proposes to end the double value of away goals

05/28/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The double value of away goals in European competitions is about to say goodbye following the decision taken today by the UEFA Competitions Committee, which met before the Champions League final. The body believes that, after fifty years, the time has come to end the double value of away goals, something that clubs, technicians and players have been asking for insistently in recent months, especially with the pandemic and the ban on having an audience in the stands.

Now the decision of the Competitions Committee must be confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee, which would end a rule dating from the 64-65 season. Until now, in the event of a tie in the tie, the team that scored the most away goals went to the next round. Something that is about to say goodbye.

The fact of playing the last qualifying rounds on neutral ground due to some restrictions caused by the coronavirus and without an audience has caused UEFA to see with good eyes the end of this rule that, in recent months, favored the visiting team.

It will be necessary to see if the Executive Committee ratifies this decision, taking into account that the initial idea of ​​UEFA was to end this rule but only in the event of an extension. We will see.