The end of the Copa del Rey still in the air. Steps are being taken for football to return and the season to end, but it is unknown what will happen with the final of the KO tournament, which will face the Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Sociedad. Both clubs have always kept their idea of ​​playing the game open-door, with an audience, despite the fact that the final could be delayed, but the possibility of playing with the fans in the grades is reduced as the days go by.

The last has been the pressure from UEFA for the match to take place before 3 August. The Union of European Football Associations wants to know the list of teams classified for European competitions before that day, and if the final of the Copa del Rey had not been played, the seventh place in the Santander League would have to go to the Europa League . In other words, Athletic would lose the option of walking around the continent next season.

On the other hand, the Government insists that parties with the public will not be held in the short term, open door. “Until we have a vaccine it is not possible that there may be games with the public, we can see them on television, “Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council, insisted a few hours ago. With all this, the chances of playing the Basque derby with both hobbies in a stadium are less and less despite the fact that the protagonists maintain that dream.

The players insist

On Athletic’s part, the last to speak on the subject have been Ibai Gómez and Iñaki Williams. The former is decisive and prefers to play the final with an audience rather than qualify for a European competition. «I prefer to play the Copa del Rey final with everyone, that is, with the fans. I prefer that option to playing the Europa League », he said on Cadena COPE. «It would be difficult for me to imagine a Cup final without an audience, since it is a party for the entire Basque Country and our fans and Real fans deserve to enjoy it. It is difficult in the situation we are in, but I have faith that you can play with the public, “said Williams in El Hormiguero.

The same line shows Mikel Merino, footballer of Real Sociedad. “I’ve always said that my illusion, and surely that of many people, is to play the Cup final with the public, because it is not just any final but a Basque derby that gives everyone an extra illusion. It is also something historical that has never been experienced. Now it seems that in the case of gambling yes or yes it would be behind closed doors. We are a bit at the expense of seeing what happens, but we will have to wait until later. If that were the case, it would be a shame, ”he said on Radio Euskadi.