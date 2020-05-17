UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the football season in Europe, including the Champions League and the Europa League, would be completed by the end of August. Most of the national leagues were suspended in March due to the new coronavirus pandemic and the only tournament to be resumed on the continent so far was the German Championship, which resumed this Saturday.

“We have an idea, but we have to wait for UEFA’s executive committee to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be over, if everything is as it is now, in August,” Ceferin told beIN Sports. “As things are now, I’m sure we can finish the season and that means the competitions organized by UEFA,” he added.

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, who were declared French champions after the competition ended, plan to hold their Champions League games outside France, as the government announced that sporting events will not be allowed in the country before September .

“If you cannot play in your country, you need to play on neutral ground. I do not see the reason why the French authorities would not allow them to organize a match without spectators, but we will see. It is beyond my reach,” said Slovenian leader who has commanded UEFA since 2016.

EUROPE

One of the first measures taken by UEFA in the midst of the covid-19 outbreak was the postponement of the Euro Cup from June this year to 2021. Ceferin revealed that, due to the unexpected change of date, three of the 12 venues of the tournament are in trouble at the moment .

“We had conversations with nine cities and everything is ready. With three cities, we have some problems. So we will discuss it further. In principle, we will do this in 12 cities, but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight, “said the UEFA president.

Originally, the 2020 edition of the Euro Cup would have matches played in 12 cities, one in each different country: London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania) ), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

