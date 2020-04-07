One of the great uncertainties that plan the world of soccer is what will happen to the leagues and what would happen if they cannot finally be resumed. On the specific case of Premier League the UEFA president has spoken, Aleksander Ceferin, who considers that the title should be for the Liverpool.

«It is impossible for Liverpool to end without a title. If the games are played, he will surely win it on the court. In the event that the matches could not be played, a way should be found and a criterion on the basis that according to the results he was declared champion, “the UEFA boss told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.

At the time of suspension from the Premier League due to the coronavirus crisis, Liverpool had the title in his pocket as he was 25 points ahead of second place, Manchester City. With 11 days yet to be played it seems far-fetched to think that the Klopp team did not end up winning a trophy that has not won in the last 30 years.

It should be remembered that officially UEFA has yet to comment on an eventual restart schedule of the season although at the last meeting work began on a stage in which the leagues ended in July, leaving the months of July and August for the completion of European competitions.

Asked about the possibility of organizing meetings next summer, the Slovenian leader answered in the same interview that he was simply “an optimist in general”.

Of course I cannot grant or promise anything. Everything will depend on knowing if the situation will be safe enough. so that a person is not in danger playing soccer, “he added.