Ceferin says football will not change because of the coronavirus, as it has not changed after the wars. Turco is optimistic about fans returning to stadiums, but does not give a deadline

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in an interview with “The Guardian” that football fans will soon be able to return to the stadiums. Although fans are unlikely to return to the game venues this year, the official is confident that football will not change due to the coronavirus.

Ceferin believes that football will return to how it was before the pandemic (Photo: Andreas Solaro / .)

– I don’t think anything will change forever. It is a new experience and when we get rid of the virus, everything will be back to normal. Football hasn’t changed after World War II or the first, and it won’t change because of the virus.

Although there is no prediction for the return of fans to the arenas, the Turk says he prefers to be optimistic.

– It is a serious situation, but it is decreasing and we are taking more precautions. We are ready and we will follow the recommendations of the authorities, but I am sure that good old football with fans will return soon.

The German Championship was the only major league in Europe that restarted its games with the aim of ending the season. However, all games will be cheering and the ban is likely to continue until the end of this year. If the competitions return in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal, the matches will also be with closed gates.

