ROME (.) – The head of the European soccer body said the current season could be “lost” if it fails to restart it by early June, although he did not rule out extending it until the next cycle.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that there were a number of options to end the season, which was suddenly halted across Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a plan A, B, and C. The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June, or in late June. If we don’t make it, the season will probably be lost,” he said.

However, he added: “There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next one, starting the next one later. We will see what is the best solution for leagues and clubs.”

Ceferin has said that concluding the domestic leagues was the priority, even if it meant playing behind closed doors.

“It is difficult for me to imagine all the games behind closed doors but we still do not know if we will resume them, with or without spectators.”

“If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championships anyway,” he said.

“But I can say that I do not think about the European club competition finals behind closed doors.”

Ceferin said the decision to postpone Euro 2020 until next year “has shown that every emergency is our emergency and that every club is our club.”

(Written by Brian Homewood, translated into Spanish by Gabriel Burin)