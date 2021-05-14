UEFA Presents “We Are The People” by Martin Garrix; Official song of Euro 2020

UEFA has presented, less than a month before the start of the tournament, the official song of the Euro 2020, ‘We Are The People‘, composed by Martin Garrix and with the collaboration of Bono and The Edge.

According to the European body, the song of the Euro 2020, which will begin on June 11 in Rome with the Turkey-Italy meeting, has been composed “to celebrate the party and football” of one of the most important tournaments in the world of football.

‘We Are The People’ “is a song that analyzes the challenges that the world faces, while trying to find a unified answer to these problems,” says UEFA, which points out that “it is an anthem that everyone you can sing, regardless of your place of residence, but it will have special relevance in Europe, where the eyes of the world will be on the Euro. “

He also “hopes to reflect the positivity, hope and determination necessary for any team to be successful, as well as offering a feeling of togetherness, which fits with the EURO 2020 theme: unity.” The continental tournament will be played for the first time in eleven venues across the continent: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville and Saint Petersburg.

The music campaign was presented on the giant screens of London’s Wembley Stadium, which will host three games in the group stage, two in the round of 16, the semi-finals and the final.

Garrix, DJ, prominent producer and author of hits such as’ Animals’, ‘In the Name Of Love’ and ‘Scared to Be Lonely’, has also produced the official music for the teams’ field trip and broadcast of the tournament . He was featured as the Official Music Artist of the Euro in Amsterdam in October 2019.

Garrix’s vision for ‘We Are The People’ came to life when both Bono and his U2 partner The Edge agreed to be featured on the song. The former wrote the lyrics and created melodies, and the latter added the lead guitar picks.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sporting events in the world with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” said Garrix. “I am so proud of what we have done together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

The release of the song is part of UEFA’s plans for football fans to get cheered up before the tournament, with players participating in contributing to the official ‘playlist’, which will be overseen by Garrix himself and will be available on the main music streaming platforms, as well as the own playlist of each participating national team.

UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein said that “football and music have the power to bring people together. They are vectors of passion and excitement, and their combination will enhance the celebration of the tournament by fans. as well as reaching new audiences. With the cast of stars that we have assembled to create the official music for the tournament, we are sure to achieve it. ”

