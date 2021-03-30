UEFA postpones the Women’s Champions League match between Lyon and PSG due to Covid-19 cases



Lyon leads the series 1-0 against the Parisian team.

Photo: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP / Getty Images

The second leg matches for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League will be played this week. However, the French duel between the Olympique de Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain have been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

The decision made by UEFA is due to the existence of four positive cases of coronavirus in the Lyon squad. The contagions were exposed through a statement on Twitter, by the club.

“Olympique de Lyon informs that the PCR tests carried out this Monday for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals revealed four positive cases of COVID-19 in the women’s team. Olympique Lyon asked UEFA to postpone the match against PSG“, Issued the French team in its statement.

L’OL reports that the PCR tests are carried out on the lundi matin, in the match of the final 1/4 of the @ UWCL, ont the 4 cases positive to the COVID-19 au sein du groupe professionnel féminin. L’OL a demandé à l’UEFA le report du match # OLPSG.https: //t.co/cANVtLq9qd – OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 29, 2021

The maximum entity of European football, did not take long to make the decision to postpone the meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, March 31. The first leg ended 0-1 in favor of Lyon thanks to a penalty scored by Wendie Renard. We will have to wait for a statement to issue the new date for this commitment.