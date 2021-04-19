UEFA postpones its decision on the final venues of the European Championship until Friday

The UEFA will not finally decide on Monday, April 19, on the definitive headquarters of the Eurocup to be held this summer. Although they were scheduled to make a decision at the Executive commission that the continental body has celebrated, they have ended up opting to wait until Friday. Until that day, the affected venues may continue to provide documentation.

Of this decision the RFEF is very pending. The body chaired by Luis Rubiales is almost certain that the Bilbao venue, where San Mamés was to be played, will be ruled out after the Basque government put in place sanitary measures that are very complicated to comply with to allow the entry of the public, so the Federation believes that it will be La Cartuja de Sevilla which will replace it. However, until it is official, nothing will be confirmed.

Rubiales himself recently recognized that La Cartuja de Sevilla it would be “a magnificent place”, although the decision corresponds to UEFA. The president of the RFEF has done his part so that Spain maintains its headquarters, where Luis Enrique’s team will play on June 14 against Sweden, on June 19 with Poland and on June 23 against Slovakia

Bilbao, Munich and Dublin are the venues that generate doubts by the entrance of the public to the stadiums, while Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London and Rome are confirmed after ensuring the presence of the public in the matches.