It is official. UEFA announced on Thursday the postponement of the Women’s Euro Cup, scheduled for next summer (July 7 to August 1). The tournament moves one year and will be held from July 6 to 31, 2022 In England. The reason is none other than the impossibility of playing the men’s European Championship this summer due to the coronavirus crisis, which forced it to be delayed for a year.

An important update on UEFA Women’s EURO – now to be played in England between 6-31 July 2022.

On March 17, the UEFA announced the decision to move the men’s Euro and this has led to the postponement of the women’s event so that both tournaments do not overlap, and thus have the role that corresponds to them. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the next course will also take place at the U21 Euro Cup, which was scheduled for this summer, and the Olympic Games.

After several meetings, the leaders have made this decision since there were no possible dates left to play the tournament when it was scheduled. Now it would only be left to decide the dates of the qualification phase for said championship, since the meetings have been postponed by COVID-19.

“When we had to make an urgent decision on the postponement of EURO 2020, we always had in mind the impact on the 2021 Women’s European Championship. We have carefully considered all options, with our commitment to the growth of women’s football in our thinking, “said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin after the meeting held on Thursday

Jorge Vilda’s girls will have to continue preparing for a date that was exciting seen the seen in the World Cup. Spain fell in eighths against the almighty United States, but made the Americans suffer who needed a controversial penalty to undo the equalizer and put the final 1-2 that left the Spanish without a prize for the great effort made.