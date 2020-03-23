UEFA postpones Champions League and Europa League finals without date

The Champions League and the Europa League there is no fixed date for their endings due to the emergence of the coronavirus. UEFA reported in a statement the situation and the decision of postpone the final meetings of the two highest continental competitions of men’s clubs, as well as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, originally scheduled for May.

The statement issued by UEFA regarding competitions reads as follows.

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA today formally made the decision to postpone the following matches, which were originally scheduled for May 2020:

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

UEFA Europa League final

UEFA Champions League final

No decision has yet been made on the new dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the video conference between all sides of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, will analyze the options available. The group has already begun to examine the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.