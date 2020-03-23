UEFA postpones Champions League and Europa League finals by Covid-19

Given the uncertainty of the reactivation of the Champions League and Europa League, suspended by the coronavirus outbreak, the UEFA announced that the finals of their respective tournaments will be postponed.

“As a result of the Covid-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA today formally made the decision to postpone the following matches, which were originally scheduled for April and May 2020: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, UEFA Final Europa League and UEFA Champions League Final ”.

In the contest for “la Orejona”, only four games could be held for the return of the round of 16: PSG-B. Dortmund (3-4 overall), Liverpool- A. De Madrid (2-4), RB Leipzig- Tottenham (4-0) and Valencia-Atalanta (4-8).

While the Europa League It was stopped after finishing the first leg of the round of 16, only Sevilla vs Roma and Inter Milan vs Getafe were postponed on that day.

“No decision has yet been made on the new dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the video conference between all sides of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, will analyze the options available. The group has already begun to examine the calendar. The announcements will be made in due course, ”added the UEFA it’s a statement.

It should be remembered that one of the first decisions of UEFA, at the risk of the coronavirus pandemic, was to postpone the final of Euro 2020 – scheduled in 12 countries in June and July -, it moved to 2021.

“This one-year postponement of the 16th edition of the competition, organized every four years without failure since 1960, should allow the Champions League, to Europa League and the national championships and clubs, suspended against the spread of the coronavirus, end on the dates released, “said the UEFA last March 17.

In Europe 350 thousand cases of people infected with coronavirus have been confirmed and 9,239 deaths as a consequence.

