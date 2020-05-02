Sputnik and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. a10

Lausanne. UEFA decided to postpone for an indefinite period all the matches of the national teams scheduled for June due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, the press service of the highest body of European football reported yesterday.

All national team matches for both men’s and women’s soccer due to be played in June 2020 have been postponed until further notice, the statement said.

The move includes UEFA Euro qualifying matches for Euro 2020 and qualifying duels for the UEFA European Women’s Championship 2021.

The decision was made by the UEFA executive committee after a video conference with the secretaries-general of the organization’s 55 federations.

Likewise, the committee postponed the resumption of the Champions League and the Europa League, suspended on March 13 for an indefinite time due to the pandemic.

All other UEFA competition matches, including international friendlies, have been postponed until further notice, the note stressed.

It was indicated that new dates for continental competitions will be announced later.

For its part, the Dutch Soccer League (Eredivisie) reported that UEFA asked its members to end the national championships no later than the first days of August.

It is declared that all competitions in Europe must be completed before August 3, the Dutch soccer organization said. In this way, the national leagues must resume their championships in the second half of June.

In turn, the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) issued a statement in which it specified that the federations have agreed to cede the international window of June (two dates) to the leagues in order to conclude the domestic competitions. Ending the current season is a priority for both UEFA and the federations.

The RFEF said that UEFA works mainly on two stages to end the season.

“On the one hand, to be able to resume the competition at the beginning of June and, on the other, that the ball can be rolled at the end of the same month or at the beginning of July, for which UEFA developed some calendar proposals that include the matches from national leagues, Europe and Champions ”, he stated in the press document.

However, he recalled that in the event that they cannot carry out the plans, a new rethinking of the calendar will be carried out.

UEFA also decided to cancel the final phase of the U-17 European Championship, scheduled for May, as well as the U-19 Women’s Euro Cup scheduled for July.

The men’s Champions League and Europe were interrupted in the round of 16, while the women’s was in the quarterfinals.

.