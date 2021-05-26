UEFA plans to punish Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus for two years without the Champions League for the Superliga

05/26/2021 at 1:25 PM CEST

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin contemplates the possibility of severely sanctioning FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus of Turin for their attitude of not giving up on the Superliga project. The continental football leader, according to different sources have confirmed to SPORT, leads the UEFA hard wing that is in favor of punishing the three clubs, in addition to a heavy fine, with an exclusion that could reach up to two years of exclusion of the Champions. The effect of this punishment would be immediate, as it would affect the next edition of the European competition, that of the 2021/22 season.

Within UEFA there is another more moderate sector that would be in favor of more contained measures: a significant financial sanction and a threat of competitive suspension in the event that the three clubs that they consider ‘unruly’ do not retract their attitude.

In the event that the hard wing measures were to go ahead, the punishment could be two seasons without being able to compete in the Champions League, and with the resources that the clubs would present, it would be reduced, in the best of cases, to one campaign. Of course, it would be of immediate effect since it would apply, in any case, from the 2021/22 academic year.

On the lookout at Can Barça

Barça sources consulted by SPORT are limited to assuring that the club waits to see how the events unfold, although they consider that UEFA will not go so far in its retaliation.

According to this position, they believe that UEFA is aware that the competition would be seriously devalued by dispensing with three clubs of the size of Barça, Real Madrid and the Champions League, due to their continental pedigree and the weight they have in the international arena. We must not forget that Barça is the only club that has played every European season, whether in one competition or another; and that Madrid is the entity with the most Champions in its showcases. Both compete to be the teams with the most international trophies in their respective museums.