According to the German chain ZDF, the UEFA, in the meeting that he has held this Wednesday with the different federations, has raised the possibility that this edition of the Champions League and of the Europa League ends between the months of July and August, giving priority to finishing the national leagues in June.

In addition, the first and second continental competitions of the next season would begin in their 2020/21 edition in the month of October and not in September, as is customary. On the other hand, it has been decided that there will be no national team matches until September and the Women’s Euro Cup has been delayed. However, everything remains pending on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA he is clear that he wants to give priority to the national leagues. For this reason he wants them to be able to finish, although they do not lose sight of their two competitions. However, they are aware that, although in July and August they hope that the situation will be better, the closure of borders and the situation in each country can complicate everything.

UEFA held a video conference meeting with its 55 member associations to treat the future of their sports competitions, mainly the Champions and the Europa League, due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Remember that UEFA has already decided to postpone the Eurocup for a year Scheduled for this summer and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, has already warned that he had three plans on the table to work on the return of the competitions, without hiding the risk of not being able to finish the season.

The Champions League is in the round of 16, with four qualifiers still to be decided, including those of Real Madrid against Manchester City and that of Barcelona against Naples, while the Europa League is also in that round.