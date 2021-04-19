UEFA passes the Superliga and approves the new Champions League format for 2024

In the midst of the earthquake generated by the creation of the Super league, the UEFA has unanimously approved in its Executive committee the new one Champions League for the three-year period between 2024 and 2027. What is so far the maximum club competition changes its format with the aim of making a more attractive tournament that brings more money to the participating teams.

The main novelty is that the new Champions will have the so-called ‘Swiss system’, will go from 32 to 36 teams and each team would play in a first league against ten clubs to be decided through a draw (according to the UEFA coefficient of the teams). In this way, a club would play five games at home and five away from home in what would be the first league of the competition.

Once the first phase has been completed, The eight teams with the most points will go straight to the round of 16 of the tournament which will be held as before, with roundtrip matches. Then, from the 9th to the 24th classified they will play knockout rounds of the round of 32 in which the winners will go straight to the round of 16 and the rest will play the Europa League.

In this new Champions the teams would play four more games in their entirety and as a novelty, the days in which the tournament is played will also be extended. Traditional Tuesday and Wednesday it would go to three days, from Tuesday to Thursday. This new format will also guarantee two places for the teams best classified by the UEFA coefficient among those that have only been able to qualify, through their league, for the Europa League or the new Conference League.