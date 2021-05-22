UEFA outrages Sevillians for the representation of the city for Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 is getting closer and closer and from the UEFA they are already working piecemeal with the aim of getting everything ready for the big opening day. The competition will be held between June 11 and July 11 and it is the first time in the history of the tournament that there are not one, two or three organizers of the continental event, but that there are 11 European cities that will host part of this Euro 2020 that will take place in 2021.

The competition is already preparing all the details at the image level of the tournament, including the representative image of each of the 11 cities. Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and finally, Seville. UEFA has pampered them with personalized illustrations with characteristic monuments of each one of them… except the Andalusian capital.

Social networks are on fire right now. A user went to discover what UEFA had prepared for each of the cities. The tournament website has a section called ‘event guide’, in which the aforementioned illustrations appear. Amsterdam It has its characteristic houses that can be seen throughout its streets. Baku It has its three huge buildings that can be seen from anywhere in the city. Bucharest its National History Museum. Budapest its Plaza de los Heroes. Copenhagen its also characteristic houses. Glasgow It is represented with its particular armadillo and something that could well be the Hampden Park stadium. On London you can see Big Ben. On Munich the Olympic Park and its tower. On Rome the Colisseum. And in Saint Petersburg, the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood.

In the last place, almost hidden among the rest, Seville appears with a ridiculous representation. Two trees and two completely random houses. Not even tower of Gold, neither him Real Alcazar from Seville, neither The Giralda, not even Spain Square, not even Cathedral from Seville… nothing. Two houses and two trees without any type of representation or possible identification with the Andalusian capital. Nothing. It could well be Murcia, Girona or Compostela. Unlike the rest of the venues, with Seville the organization has not bothered to identify it with any of its illustrious monuments, hence the discomfort of the Sevillians on social networks.

Accessing the detailed city, where UEFA has prepared another three illustrations for each venue, there is no detail with these unlike the rest of the cities. ‘Plan your trip’, ‘UEFA Festival’ and ‘Stadium’ are the three images also represented with illustrations that lack personality in the case of Seville.

Notably Seville it was not initially one of the venues of this Eurocup. The Spanish representative was Bilbao, but for issues related to sanitary restrictions in the face of the pandemic, Seville and the stadium of The Cartuja they will be the venues, as decided by the European entity. There the matches of Group E in which Spain is will be played. There, La Roja will play against Sweden on June 14, against Poland on 19 and finally against Slovakia on 23. If they advance in the tournament, the rest of the phases will be played in Baku, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and London.