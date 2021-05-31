UEFA opens new ticket sales period for Euro matches in Seville

05/31/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

EFE

UEFA announced this Monday that as of this Tuesday, June 1, a new period for the acquisition of tickets for Euro 2020 matches opens, seats that were available for returns, in the case of Seville, after being chosen headquarters after that the Bilbao one be dismissed.

These tickets will go on sale on UEFA.com during the first half of June, reported this body on its website, in which it is specified that the seats that go on sale in general for all venues are, in addition to refunds, also for the increase in the capacity allowed in the stadiums or for the sale of tickets with reduced visibility.

Thus, this Tuesday, the seats for the Seville matches will be offered first for 24 hours to all fans who had their tickets for the Bilbao matches canceled and refunded.

Since Wednesday, June 2nd, the remaining tickets will be put on sale online, UEFA indicates in its statement, in which it adds that buyers will receive an email explaining this sale process.

UEFA specifies that, since the number of tickets is very limited, tickets cannot be guaranteed and that they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis among buyers.

At the La Cartuja stadium, which will be able to attend some sixteen thousand spectators with a capacity of around sixty thousand seats, Spain will play against Sweden on June 14, in view of Poland on 19 of the same month and against Slovakia on 23 also June.

The Sevillian venue will host a fourth match of this tournament, one of the round of 16 set for June 27.