UEFA opens investigation against Marko Arnautovic after alleged racist gestures

UEFA has decided to open a file on the Austrian forward Marko arnautovic, after the gestures and shouts he launched this Sunday against several Norman players after scoring the final 3-1 with which Austria sealed its first victory in a European Championship.

The highest European body announced this Tuesday that, in application of article 31 (4) of the regulation, an ethics and discipline inspector has been appointed to investigate the conduct of the Central European footballer.

Arnautovic assured Monday that he is not a racist and apologized. “Yesterday there were some heated exchanges in emotion, for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania. I want to make one thing clear: I am not a racist! I have friends in almost every country and I defend the diversity. Everyone who knows me knows it, “he said.

Yesterday, at the European Championship, Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1.

In the celebration of the 3rd goal, Marko Arnautovic began to shout something, while David Alaba tried to calm him down. What was he yelling?

Why is he being accused of being a racist?

And what does the war between Serbia and Kosovo have to do with it? pic.twitter.com/n45XhmDd7U – Journalistan (@periodistan_) June 15, 2021

Arnautovic, who was not a starter, scored his goal near the end of the game and immediately turned to several rival players shouting, to the point that David Alaba, captain of the team, ran towards him and held his face with his hand to silence it.

“To those who have felt alluded to: I am sorry, I am sorry, I am sorry. Let’s forget about it, it has nothing to do with football,” said the footballer, born in Austria to a Serbian father.

