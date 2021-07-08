in Football

UEFA opens investigation against England after semi-game against Denmark

UEFA has accused England of various disturbances during the match against Denmarksuch as targeting players with a laser pointer, blowing the Danish national anthem and lighting flares during the match.

The events occurred during the England-Denmark dispute that ended with a 2-1 victory for the English at Wembley where more than 63,000 spectators gathered for the semifinals of the Eurocup.

UEFA accuses the English that fans used a laser pointer at certain times during the match, such as during Harry Kane’s penalty shoot-out, the use of flares and fireworks, and disturbances during the Danish national anthem, such as the whistles. .

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and discipline body shortly.

