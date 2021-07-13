UEFA opens investigation against England after incidents in Euro Cup final

UEFA announced on Tuesday that it will open disciplinary procedures to the English Football Association (FA) for the various incidents caused by British fans during the European Championship final between Italy and England on July 11 at the stadium in Wembley.

Specifically, the body chaired by Alexander Ceferin will study four charges against the English federation: invasion of the field by British supporters, throwing of objects, riots during the national anthem and the use of fireworks by English supporters.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Body (CEDB) in due course. Separately, a UEFA Ethics and Discipline Inspector has been appointed to carry out a disciplinary investigation into the events involving fans that occurred in and around the stadium, “UEFA reported in an official statement.

In addition, he added that “information on this matter” will be available “in due course.”

The European Championship final between Italy and England featured incidents before, during and after the encounter with fans who tried to enter Wembley Stadium without a ticket, fights around the final stage and throwing of objects, among other acts of vandalism.

