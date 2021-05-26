UEFA opens file to sanction Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus

The UEFA announced this Tuesday through an official statement that “a disciplinary procedure” has been opened against thel Real Madrid, the Barcelona and the Juventus for a possible “violation of the legal framework” of the institution chaired by Aleksander Ceferin after the attempt to create the European Super League.

In this way, the three clubs of the twelve that signed the Superliga project and that later did not retract before UEFA, have an open procedure after an investigation carried out by the Ethics and Discipline inspectors of the football organization.

In the aforementioned statement, UEFA does not specify more details in relation to the case and both Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will still have to wait a while to know if they definitely receive some type of sanction.

On April 18, there was the official announcement of the creation of the Super League in which twenty clubs would participate each season with fifteen fixed places. At that time, the names of the first twelve signing clubs came out, among them were Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham also signed.

After suffering strong criticism from fans, clubs and footballers, then all the founding clubs, with the exception of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus, decided to withdraw from the project. Now, they are exposed to a UEFA sanction.