UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 00:21 CEST

The head of European football, UEFA, would have the intention of expelling Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League due to the appearance of the European Super League project, according to El Partidazo, from the Cope chain. In addition, the three clubs would be exposed to a large financial sanction.

UEFA has already opened a sanctioning file against FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus, the three clubs that still remain in the European Super League project. In a short official statement, the highest European body claims to have “opened disciplinary proceedings for a possible violation of UEFA’s legal framework.”

“Following an investigation carried out by UEFA’s ethics and discipline inspectors in relation to the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a possible violation of UEFA’s legal framework. More information will be provided in due course, “the statement said.

Thus comes the reaction of the highest European football body, which a few weeks ago warned in the mouth of its president of the consequences that the creation of the Super League entailed: “Everyone has to assume the consequences of what they have done and we cannot pretend not nothing has happened. You can’t say: ‘I’m going to be punished because everyone hates me.’ What they did is not right and we will see what to do in the next few days. ”