UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against England for incidents in the final

07/13/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

UEFA announced on Tuesday that it will open disciplinary proceedings to the English Football Association. It will do so after the incidents of various kinds caused by British fans during the final of the Eurocup that Italy and England played on July 11 at Wembley Stadium.

The end of the Eurocup featured incidents before, during and after the match with fans who tried to enter Wembley Stadium without a ticket, who staged fights around the final stage and even threw objects in the surroundings of the London stadium.

Specifically, the body chaired by Alexander Ceferin will study four charges against the English federation: field invasion by British supporters, throwing of objects, riots during the national anthem and the use of fireworks by the English followers.

UEFA has explained that “the case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body. A UEFA Ethics and Discipline Inspector has been appointed to carry out a disciplinary investigation into events involving fans that occurred in and around the stadium“In addition, he added that” information on this matter “will be available” in due course. “