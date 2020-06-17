UEFA will study the possibility of having an audience in the stands in the final phase of the Champions League to be held from 12 to 23 August in Lisbon. The highest body of European football showed its will so that the stands are not empty in its star event, as explained by the president Aleksander Ceferin.

« I do not consider today that we will have spectators in the Champions League, but everything is changing very fast with the pandemic. Last month we had no idea if there were going to be competitions and now we are announcing the schedule, « he said.

Ceferin, however, seems to want to fight for the option of having an audience. « We will see how the situation evolves and the possibility will be studied, but at this time there will be no public. We will decide this option in the middle of July« He assured.

The top UEFA official made it clear at all times that they will discuss the issue with the health authorities and with the Portuguese to reach an agreement. The cards are on the table and soccer is much closer to returning to normal.