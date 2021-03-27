UEFA: Luis Enrique praised Greece’s defensive zone

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, expects Georgia to repeat before Spain the identity that he showed before Sweden and does not lock himself in his field as he did GreeceRival against whom it had an impact that offensive freshness was lacking but his players made “the best game at the defensive level” that he remembers in his coaching career.

“I do not know what Georgia will do against us, against Sweden they proposed and generated more scoring chances but lost. We are prepared for any scenario, Greece can take place,” he said at a press conference on the stage of the meeting in Tbilisi.

Also read: Tottenham: Gareth Bale’s agent denies his return to Real Madrid

Luis Enrique analyzed the start with an unexpected draw that he did not hide was a disappointment for everyone and he was proud of the defensive work against Greece.

“Whether my players are fresh or fine will depend on them, on what we can propose. Their level of success in simple actions is very high, after analyzing the game there are 40 unforced errors in normal passes, we lacked freshness and we can improve at a positional level. “,