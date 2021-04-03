UEFA lifts capacity restrictions on passes that allow spectators

UEFA decided this Wednesday lift capacity restrictions for matches of the competitions that it organizes and that were in those countries where spectators could go to the stadiums in a limited number due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was one of the decisions of the Executive Committee of the body, which revised its decision of October 1, which allowed the return of fans in their matches up to 30 percent of the capacity of their stadiums.

“The committee decided that, in light of each of the 55 member associations faces a different situation As regards the fight against the pandemic, such a limit is no longer necessary and that the decision on the number of spectators allowed should be the sole responsibility of the competent local / national authorities, “UEFA said in a statement.

However, despite removing this attendance limit and prohibiting spectators from attending futsal matches, UEFA clarified that, “in view of current travel restrictions and in order to enact reasonable and responsible policies to minimize risks related to COVID-19, “the ban will continue for” visiting fans. ” “This is valid until before the club competition finals taking place in May 2021“added the body chaired by Aleksander Ceferin, who stressed that its health and hygiene regulations on this aspect have been modified” to reflect this new decision, which comes into effect as of tomorrow. “

On the other hand, the Executive Committee also gave its approval that both in EURO 2020 and in the ‘Final Four’ of the League of Nations, “the use of up to five changes” is allowed since “the reasons” for the operation of this rule “continues to be valid in the context of national and international football calendars affected by the pandemic” and which is also “in force” for World Cup qualifying matches.

Furthermore, there was no news regarding the future format of club competitions and the Executive Committee, “including representatives of the Association of European Clubs and the European Leagues”, was limited only to approve “unanimously the new calendar” to decide these changes from 2024, “with a decision to be made on April 19”, as the body had already announced in the previous one.

Finally, after the decision on February 23, 2021 to cancel the 2020/21 European Women’s U-19 Championship, qualifying for the U-20 World Cup next year in Costa Rica, he confirmed that Spain, France, Germany and other countries Low, by the ranking of coefficients, will be the European representatives.