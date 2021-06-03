UEFA: Karim Benzema missed a penalty on his return with the French National Team

Karim Benzema, forward of Real Madrid, missed a penalty in the 25th minute in a friendly against Welsh, in his reappearance this Wednesday with the French national team, 5 years and 7 months after his last game with the ‘bleus’.

Benzema caused the penalty with a shot that was deflected with one hand by N. Williams, who was sent off after the referee consulted the VAR.

The attacker threw the low penalty to the right post, but goalkeeper Ward stopped the ball. Minutes later, Mbappé would open the scoring after a goalkeeper rejection

Benzema had played his last meeting with the ‘bleus’ on October 8, 2015, a friendly against Armenia and in Nice in which he made a double.