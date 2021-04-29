UEFA joins British boycott against social media abuse

04/29/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The highest European body, UEFA, adds to boycott on social media against discriminatory abuses initiated by different British organizations, including the Football Association and the Premier League. It will cease its activities from 3:00 p.m. next Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday of the following week.

The President of UEFA, Aleksander & Ccaron; efferin, showed his absolute support: “There has been abuse both on the pitch and on social media. This is unacceptable and must be stopped with the help of public authorities, legislators and social media giants. Allowing the culture of hate to grow with impunity it is dangerous, very dangerous, not only for football, but for the whole of society “.

Along these lines, the representative of the organization encouraged all the institutions to support the decision: “The time has come for football to speak out and I have been impressed by the solidarity shown by players, clubs and stakeholders.”. “I urge everyone, players, clubs and national federations, to present formal complaints whenever players, coaches, referees or managers are victims of unacceptable tweets or messages,” he said.

Players and clubs, with institutional support

The increase in racist comments and discriminatory abuse on social networks has blown up players, clubs and institutions. Organizations like English Federation, Premier League, English Football League, FA Women’s Super League or FA Women’s Championship They have joined the boycott that will take place this weekend.

Many Premier League players They will close their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts in protest against this scourge that has grown in recent months.. The measure is intended to become a wake-up call for big tech companies and different government organizations to step up and limit this trend.