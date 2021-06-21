UEFA investigates possible racist attitudes at the Puskas Arena

06/20/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

.

UEFA has decided open an investigation official about possible racist attitudes from Hungarian fans in the course of the matches against Portugal and France of the first two days of Euro 2020.

UEFA, in application of the Article 31 (4) of the Disciplinary Regulation, has appointed an inspector to study the “possible discriminatory incidents that occurred in the Puskas Arena” in Budapest in both matches, reports the highest European football organization.

The stadium of the Hungarian capital is the the only one of the Eurocup that hosts its matches to full capacity. These two matches were mainly filled with local supporters, from where racist sounds and insults could be produced on some of the rival players.

This is the second official investigation opened during the tournament, after the file that was initiated against the Austrian forward Marko arnautovic, who was sanctioned with a suspension match for his gestures and insults to a player from North Macedonia.