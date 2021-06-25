UEFA investigates possible discriminatory incidents in Germany-Hungary

06/25/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

UEFA announced this Friday the initiation of a disciplinary investigation in relation to possible discriminatory incidents in the match between the German and Hungarian national teams two days ago at the Arena in Munich.

As indicated by the agency, in compliance with article 31 (4) of the Disciplinary Regulations, it has appointed an inspector who will carry out the investigation into the events that occurred in the meeting on the last day of the group stage, which ended with a two-goal tie. ; Germany’s qualification for the round of 16 and Hungary’s elimination.

UEFA also opened another file on the 20th for the same reason after the match between Hungary and France the previous day, at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, where chants were heard from the stands as players like Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema touched the ball.

The Germany-Hungary match was surrounded by controversy that generated UEFA’s rejection of the request to illuminate the stadium with the colors of the rainbow made by the mayor of Munich, in reaction to the regulations approved in Hungary that include prohibitions such as talking about homosexuality in schools.

UEFA proposed to do the lighting on other dates and argued its position that “it is a politically and religiously neutral organization” and “given the political context” of the request, as a message directed to a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.