UEFA investigates Macedonia’s violation of covid-19 sample collection

06/23/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

.

UEFA has started an investigation into the North Macedonia national team for possible misbehavior of its players on the 19th in Amsterdam, during the collection of samples to analyze within the covid-19 controls.

Faced with allegations of misbehavior and possible breach of the Protocol for the Return of the Game, UEFA has communicated that it has appointed an ethics and discipline inspector who will carry out the procedure, in accordance with article 31 (4) of its disciplinary regulations.

North Macedonia, last in group C and eliminated after the first phase, played their first two matches in Bucharest on June 13 and 17, resulting in losses to Austria (3-1) and Ukraine (2-1), and traveled then to Amsterdam to play their last match on the 21st against the Netherlands (0-3).