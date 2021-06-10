UEFA informs the referees 48 hours before its appointment for the European Championship

06/10/2021 at 10:50 AM CEST

The arbitration concentration of the Eurocup both in Istanbul and the VARs in Switzerland nothing elevates to envy any selection. UEFA’s refereeing body wants to maintain competitive tension between the 19 designated referees. And so The designation of each match is not communicated to them until 48 hours before the dispute of the match for which they are chosen.

We already have the example with the appointment yesterday Wednesday of the collegiate of the tomorrow Friday’s opening match between Italy and Turkey. Meeting for which the Dutchman Makkelie, a referee who is growing in Europe in this last season, has been chosen. Not in vain did he whistle the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Chelsea. It will be the third time he has whistled Italy (a victory and a draw) and the second time against Turkey, with victory in the only precedent.

Hands the great concern

The hands are still the great referee’s concern for this event, where in addition The new IFAB rules come into force. Especially the unnatural position of the arms which will now depend on the referee’s interpretation. And from now on, the involuntary hands prior to a goal only cancel the goal if they are immediately prior to the achievement of the goal..

The Spanish Juan Carlos Yuste, the most veteran assistant of the EURO

On the list of Spanish referees and assistants appointed for the EUROCOPA is Juan Carlos Yuste, better known in Spanish refereeing jargon as Juanqui. He is one of the two assistants of Carlos del Cerro Grande from Madrid for the debut of the Madrid referee in the continental competition of European teams. Well, Juan Carlos Yuste will become in this European Championship the assistant with the highest number of European Cups in the history of European arbitration. A few months after turning 45, which will be celebrated on September 25.

Because this will be his fourth appearance at a European Championship. His debut dates back to 2008 at the meeting in Austria and Switzerland where Spain ended up achieving the continental title with Luis Aragonés as coach.. Juanqui was one of the two assistants of the Asturian referee Enrique Mejuto González. In that appointment he participated in two games of the group stage. First in Romania-France. Seven days later he would do it again in an Austria – Germany.

Add seven games between the three European Cups

Yuste repeated his presence four years later in Poland and Ukraine. This time as an assistant to Velasco Carballo, in the first of the two Euro Cups of the Madrid international referee and current president of the CTA. Also here were two matches where he participated, both in the group stage. First in the opening match between Poland and Greece in Warsaw. Nine days later he acted as an assistant in Denmark-Germany.

His last precedent in the European Championship dates back to the last edition of 2016 where he repeated as an assistant to Velasco Carballo. Tournament that saw the dismissal of the Madrid referee from active arbitration. This time there were three parties where they were appointed. Two from the group stage and a round of 16 pairing. The first two were Albania-Switzerland and Slovakia-England. His career ended with the duel between Croatia and Portugal that ended up taking the Portuguese team by the minimum in overtime time, which ended up being proclaimed European champion. So so far there are three Euro Cups and a total of seven games for Juan Carlos Yuste as an assistant.

International since 2004

But also Juan Carlos Yuste, international since 2004, adds another two World Cups behind him. The first was the historical of 2010 accompanying the Navarrese Alberto Undiano Mallenco where he participated in three matches. Two from the group stage and the round of 16 clash between the Netherlands and Slovakia. Four years later he repeated, again together with Velasco Carballo, at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. Again there were three meetings where he acted as an assistant. And the three of great level. It debuted with a Uruguay-England, followed later by a Bosnia-Iran. The icing on the cake came in the quarterfinal match between host Brazil and Colombia.

Who knows if we are before the last great continental appointment of the Madrid assistant or could even reach the World Cup in Qatar with Del Cerro Grande, one of the Spanish referees candidates for the 2022 winter World Cup.