UEFA: Iker Casilla overtakes his favorites for the grand final of the European Championship

The exporter of the Spanish soccer team and the Real Madrid, Íker Casillas, has stood out as the favorite for the Eurocup that starts this Friday to the French team, at the same time that he has been “convinced” that Spain will go “to the end”.

Casillas has made this prediction to journalists, after attending the inauguration in Ávila of the “Cruyff Court Fundación Iker Casillas”, free-use soccer fields for children and young people, promoted by the Cruyff Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation.

The former goalkeeper of the Spanish team has expressed his desire that “Spain win its fourth European Championship”, something that has predicted that “it will not be easy”, since there are “teams that are very strong”, such as the French, which is He has referred as a favorite, being the current world champion and having great players.

However, he has also referred to other national teams with a football that “has evolved during these years”, so that, perhaps this year of pandemic, which has meant the delay of the European Championship, may have given them “that extra experience”.

Between them, Iker Casillas he has cited England, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

“If I have to opt for a team, I would go to Spain and France,” said Casillas, noting that France “is more consolidated”, while Spain “has had many changes in recent times.”

“I hope and I am convinced that Spain will go to the end,” concluded the Real Madrid and Spanish national team exporter, a few hours after the start of the competition and three days before Spain’s debut.

2008 Spain Iker Casillas ©; Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Carlos Marchena, Joan Capdevila; Marcos Senna, Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, Cesc Fabregas, David Silva; Fernando Torres Coach: Luis Aragonés pic.twitter.com/0vBG8pTB1I – Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) June 8, 2021

Taking into account the current context, linked to Covid-19, Íker Casillas has acknowledged that the situation is “complicated and difficult” for everyone, but that football “is not alien” to these circumstances “and less so in a European Championship “.

After recalling the delay of a year in its celebration and that “there are still cases”, Casillas admits that “it is difficult to forget everything that may happen”, although he has been convinced that the players “are in good hands” and that “everyone around the National Team will want the best, that they go in the best shape and focused on football.”

The exporter of Real Madrid and the Spanish team and president of the Foundation that bears his name, has inaugurated the Cruyff Court Fundación Iker Casillas, together with Pati Roura, director of the Cruyff Foundation; Xavier Bertolín, Corporate Director of Education and Marketing of the “la Caixa” Foundation, and Jesús Manuel Sánchez Cabrera, Mayor of Ávila.

The one in Ávila is the seventh of the 13 Cruyff Courts that are planned to be created in different provinces of Spain thanks to the joint work between the Cruyff Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation.

