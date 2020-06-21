06/17/2020

The Portuguese newspaper ‘O Jogo’ confirmed that UEFA has already booked eight hotels in Lisbon and the surrounding area to host the teams that play the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final of the Champions League.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the continental competition is forced to change format: a final to eight will be played in the stadiums of Sporting de Portugal and Benfica between August 12 and 23.

To do this, and in order to minimize health risks, UEFA has already blocked eight premier hotels in and around Lisbon.

Da Luz, venue for the final | .

These are, always according to ‘O Jogo’, Palácio Estoril, Cascais Miragem, Penha Longa Resort, Pestana Palace, Sana, Corinthia, Sheraton and Intercontinental.

The Champions League will move to Portugal to play a single match from August 12 to 23, 2020, as confirmed by UEFA on Wednesday, after the meeting of its executive committee.