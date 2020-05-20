UEFA expects to end the Champions League season by “the end of August,” confirmed Aleksander Ceferin, president of the European soccer organization, in an interview on Wednesday with the Portuguese sports daily Record.

“Our plan is to finish it between now and the end of August,” Ceferin told Record, who asked him about the deadline for concluding the current season of the European football queen competition, stopped since March by the new coronavirus pandemic and for now. no resumption date.

“I think it will work … You never know what will happen, but things seem to calm down,” he said.

“80% of European leagues are going to resume. I don’t see why the Champions League and the Europa League shouldn’t be played,” he said.

The plans, unofficially confirmed, could point to a return from European competitions in early August, after the end of the national leagues, although that point is up in the air because the end date of many of the championships that plan to resume either is fixed.

UEFA has already advanced the date of August 3 as a possible reference limit to end national competitions, during meetings with its member associations in late April.

Last week, Ceferin specified that it was a recommendation, “a provisional, unofficial date”, in a letter addressed to Jean-Michel Aulas, president of French Lyon.

“Football has not changed after World War II or the First, and it will not change due to a virus,” the UEFA boss said in an interview with Record, adding that he was convinced that the 2020 European Championship, which postponed to 2021, may be disputed next year.

“I don’t see why it wouldn’t be played. I don’t think the virus lasts forever … We already know things about the virus. I’m optimistic,” he stressed.

In another interview, published this time by the British newspaper The Guardian, Ceferin also claims to have confidence in an upcoming return of the fans to the stadiums.

The German Bundesliga returned last weekend but with games behind closed doors and most of the championships work with the same measure as a precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“I am absolutely sure, on a personal basis, that old football, with fans, will be back very soon,” said the Slovenian coach.

At the time of the Champions League disruption, the tournament was in the round of 16.

Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta and RB Leipzig were already qualified for the quarterfinals, but there were four knockout rounds of the round of 16 yet to be decided in the absence of the second leg matches of that round (Manchester City-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Naples, Juventus-Lyon, Bayern Munich-Chelsea).