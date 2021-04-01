UEFA gives the green light to the return of the public in the European Championship … in the countries that allow it

The turn of the public to stadiums in Europe is closer. The UEFA Executive Committee has decided to abolish the 30% capacity limit in stadiums during the next Eurocup and leaves the decision to the competent authorities of each host federation. Depending on the evolution of the pandemic, it will be the governments of the 12 headquarters spread throughout the continent who will decide, which will allow the public to be seen in some of them, where today it is already allowed under strict restrictions.

The different situations that exist in each of the countries that will host matches in the competition has led to the UEFA to unanimously overturn the limitations that they had established in the beginning. Therefore, in each of the scenarios in which the European football festival will be held, there will be a different criterion in relation to the attendance of the public, being able to see practically full stadiums in some of the matches while others are played at the door. closed.

On October 1, the Committee met to determine the main guidelines for the Euro 2021, that is disputed from June. Among them was to prohibit visiting fans from traveling to matches, a decision that remains in force to “minimize the risks related to COVID-19” and that the same thing that happens between February and March of last year in the Atalanta-Valencia or Liverpool-Athletic of Champions League.

Bilbao, Spanish headquarters in the Eurocup

The Spanish team will play in Bilbao the three matches corresponding to the group stage. It will therefore depend on the Government of Spain and the decision of the Basque Autonomous Community to let the public enter or not San Mamés. Spain will play Sweden on June 14, Poland on June 19 and Slovakia on June 23. In addition, the Athletic stadium will host one more match. It will be in the round of 16, on June 27, in which the first of group B will play against one of the four third-party classifieds in the group.

The attendance of the public by then is still unknown. Despite the fact that amateurs are allowed to enter non-professional competitions such as Second B or Third Division, the CSD He still does not let the First and Second stadiums open their doors. In fact, heading into the final two of Copa del Rey that will be played in La Cartuja on April 3 and 10, the possibility of fans entering has been reduced.

According to UEFA guidelines, if there is an audience in Bilbao during the dispute of the Eurocup, he must be a resident of Spain, as visiting fans are not allowed to travel. The decision on the restrictions, both the limitation of access and those of mobility between autonomous communities or municipalities, will be left to the authorities.

Russia and the Netherlands have their stadiums open

Of the 12 countries that will host the Eurocup There are only two that currently allow fans to enter the stadiums, although depending on the evolution of the pandemic and the vaccination processes in the different countries, it may be expanded in the coming months. At the moment, only Russia and the Netherlands have stadiums with limited attendance. We will have to wait to know if in Wembley, Munich, Rome, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin and Glasgow -In addition to Bilbao- there may be an audience and under what requirements.

St. Petersburg and Amsterdam They are two of the venues for the next continental event and everything indicates that they will have the presence of fans in the four games that are played in each one. In both cases, the presence of the public is allowed from June at 40%, except in UEFA competitions, where the limitations that existed to date only allowed 30% attendance.

The five changes, until March 2022

Another of the measures approved by the UEFA facing the Eurocup is the extension of the five changes per team during the competition. The entity that governs continental football considers that the conditions in which this season is being played may reduce the physical condition of the players and will allow each team to make five substitutions until the end of the competitions that are in force.

This decision will not only affect the Eurocup, in which each coach will be able to make five changes per game, but also the remainder of the qualifying phase for the World Cup 2022 as well as the final phase of the Nations league. The highest European body has decided to maintain the regulations introduced in a special way last year, after the stoppage forced by the coronavirus, until the competitions that have already started under them end. Therefore, in national team football it will remain in force, at least, until March 2022.